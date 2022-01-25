Auburndale police investigating after body found in downtown lake

Auburndale police are asking for witnesses to come forward after a body was found floating in Lake Stella in the downtown area.

Police said two men were fishing along the banks Monday when one of them cast a line, and it hooked onto "something heavy." As he was reeling it in, the two young men learned it was connected to what appeared to be a body.

"One of the gentlemen called his father, who responded to the lake, determined it was, in fact, the body of an adult male, and called 911," according to a news release from the police department.

Officers arrived around 3:36 p.m. During the investigation, they said the deceased is a local resident, a 40-year-old white man, who recently returned to the area. They said he was likely in the water for 24-48 hours.

Investigators said there are no obvious signs of trauma, but an autopsy is pending.

The man's name was not provided as police are still trying to contact the next of kin as of Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone who may have information or witnessed anything in the area of Lake Stella over the weekend is asked to call Detective Alex Pena at 863-965-5555.

