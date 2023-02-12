ATV driver killed after crashing into tree in Marion County: FHP

The driver of an ATV died after colliding with a tree late Saturday night in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m., troopers said a 32-year-old Dunnelon man, along with a 48-year-old passenger, were traveling in the area of SW 72nd Circle and SW 148th Place Road, when the vehicle struck a tree.

The driver was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The passenger suffered minor injuries.

FHP said neither had a helmet on at the time of the crash.