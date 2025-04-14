Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier to hold news conference in Orlando Monday morning
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier will hold a news conference Monday morning in Orlando.
What we know:
He will be joined by Orange County Sheriff John Mina and Statewide Prosecutor Nick Cox. The briefing is set to begin at 8:30 a.m.
FOX 35 News will stream the news conference when it begins at the top of this page.
What we don't know:
The specific topics to be addressed at the briefing have not been disclosed.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
