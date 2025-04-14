Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier to hold news conference in Orlando Monday morning

The Brief Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is expected to speak in Orlando on Monday morning. FOX 35 News will stream the news conference in the above video player.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier will hold a news conference Monday morning in Orlando.

What we know:

He will be joined by Orange County Sheriff John Mina and Statewide Prosecutor Nick Cox. The briefing is set to begin at 8:30 a.m.

FOX 35 News will stream the news conference when it begins at the top of this page.

What we don't know:

The specific topics to be addressed at the briefing have not been disclosed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: