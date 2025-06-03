Orlando weather: Off-and-on showers, thunderstorms possible on Tuesday. Here's when

The Brief Tuesday features chances for off and on showers and thunderstorms across Central Florida. Rain chances will peak on Wednesday as a warm front, upper-level low, and moisture interact, enhancing showers and storms. A plume of Saharan dust will be working into Central Florida later this week.



Tuesday's weather forecast for Central Florida is a bit of a complicated one. The forecast will be influenced mainly by two elements: an upper-level low across the northeastern Gulf and a warm front that's drifting north from south Florida.

The timing of the warm front and the interaction it will have will be big players in our forecast not only today, but into Wednesday as well. Here's what you can expect.

What will the weather look like today?

What to expect:

For this morning, scattered light to steady rain is taking shape across parts of Central Florida. Much of the day features chances of off and on showers along with a few thunderstorms.

TONIGHT: A few scattered showers will linger tonight before eventually drying out. Temperatures will remain warm and muggy dipping down into the low and mid 70s.

When will rain and storms arrive?

Timeline:

The latest data suggests the best chances of showers and storms will exist the second half of the day, especially into late this afternoon and evening.

What will the weather look like for the rest of the week?

Looking ahead:

Rainy chances look to peak tomorrow as the warm front, upper-level low, and moisture interact and help to enhance showers and storms.

By late this week, rain chances will be more typical of this time of year with the rainy season setting back up. A plume of Saharan dust will be working into Central Florida later this week as well.

Both of these factors will reduce air quality for much of the Sunshine State and could impact those with breathing or upper respiratory issues. The smoke and dust will also impact the look of our skies, giving a more milky look during the daylight hours and make for unique and more vivid sunrises and sunsets as well.

Temperatures will be below normal due to rain and overcast skies through roughly Thursday. Temperatures will be heating back up this weekend, with highs in the low 90s.

Orlando 7-Day Weather Forecast

FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

Track live when storms move across your area using the FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar below.

More radar maps from FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: