Attorney Dan Newlin helps provide Thanksgiving meals to local families

Thanks Dan!

Orlando attorney Dan Newlin teamed up with the Orange County Sheriff's Office to donate goods for their Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway on Saturday.

"I'm proud to have teamed with Publix and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office to help bring Thanksgiving Meals to local families in need. Dan Newlin Injury Attorneys Believe in Giving Back!" he posted on his Facebook page.

With donations from Newlin, Publix, and Amazon, 50 meals were provided to local families so they would have food on the table for Thanksgiving.

MORE NEWS: Thousands traveling to and from Central Florida for Thanksgiving

Advertisement

The donations included turkey and a variety of canned and non-perishable goods such as mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, and stuffing -- everything to make a great Thanksgiving meal.

“We are happy that the police man can give out food for the people who need it,” said Donna Orie, who showed up for the food.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said it was a great way to help the community.

“Not only are we giving away food, but it's a chance for us to engage with our citizens maybe in a different light, many in a light that they haven't seen us before,” he said.