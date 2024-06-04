Is there a problem with AT&T, Verizon? What we know about outage, call issues

article

What is going on with AT&T?

The telecommunications company confirmed in a statement to FOX 35 that there is a "nationwide issue" that's affecting customers' ability to make calls between carriers. AT&T did not make it immediately clear which carriers the issues involve.

"The carriers are working as quickly as possible to diagnose and resolve the issue," an AT&T spokesperson said in a statement.

Calls between AT&T customers are not affected, and neither are calls to 911.

According to Downdetector, reports of AT&T outages spiked Tuesday afternoon. Most reported locations include New York City, Kissimmee, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Dallas, Philadelphia, Indianapolis and Cleveland.

Users on social media are also reporting issues with Verizon. The cell phone carrier shared the following statement with FOX 35, confirming some issues:

"Verizon's network is operating normally. Some customers, primarily in the Northeast and Midwest, are experiencing issues when calling or texting with customers served by another carrier. We are continuing to monitor the situation."

You can report an outage and see any outages in your area on AT&T's website or here if you're a Verizon customer.