Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna arrested for DUI in Gwinnett County

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested for Driving Under the Influence and a traffic charge, according to Gwinnett County Jail records.

Ozuna was arrested by police in Norcross, booked and released on Thursday, according to the jail.

Ozuna's booking sheet also showed he was cited for failure to maintain lane.

This is not Ozuna's first run-in with police in metro Atlanta. Ozuna was charged with battery for an incident in 2021 involving his wife.

Ozuna was originally charged with felony aggravated assault by strangulation. Charges were later reduced to battery and simple assault, both misdemeanors.

BODY CAMERA FOOTAGE SHOWS BRAVES PLAYER GRABBING WIFE'S NECK

In 2021, the Sandy Springs Police Department said officers entered a home where the front door was open and heard screaming from inside. Officers said they saw Ozuna grab his wife by the neck and throw her against a wall, in addition to striking her with a cast on his injured left hand.

Major League Baseball suspended Ozuna retroactively for 20 games after the 2021 season, making him free to return in 2022.

Ozuna hasn't started games recently for the Braves. In 107 games he's batting .214.

Before Ozuna's legal trouble and on-field struggles, the Braves signed Ozuna to a $65 million, four-year contract. The Braves have not responded to Ozuna's recent arrest.