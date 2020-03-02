At least one dead after devastating crash in Orlando overnight, police say

At least one person died in an early morning crash on West Colonial Drive in Orlando.

Orlando Police are investigating after they said officers responded to the wreck involving two vehicles just before 3 a.m.

FOX 35 crews saw a pick-up truck flipped over on its side and a white car crushed in on the driver’s side. One witness told FOX 35 crews he heard screeching and then screams early on Monday morning.

Police have not said how the wreck happened or how many people were involved. They have also not identified the victim who died.

Officers shut down Colonial Drive from Westmoreland Drive to Parramore Avenue while they investigate. The westbound side has since re-opened but the eastbound side remains closed. Drivers are advised to take the detour through Amelia Street. Police said the road could likely be closed through morning rush hour.

Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest on this crash, road closure, and traffic in Central Florida.