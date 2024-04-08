Man killed in fiery crash involving semi on Florida's Turnpike, troopers say

Stream FOX 35 News

A man has died following a crash on Florida's Turnpike late Sunday night in Orange County, troopers said.

The crash happened at 11:46 p.m. northbound on the Turnpike near mile marker 259 in Orlando.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a man was driving in a Honda Civic northbound on the Turnpike directly behind a semi-truck.

Witnesses told authorities that the Honda Civic was being driven above the speed limit and failed to slow down for traffic ahead.

As a result, the car crashed into the back of the semi, causing the car to go up in flames.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner's office will provide troopers with an update once they have positively identified the man, according to a news release.

The driver of the semi was not injured and remained on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.