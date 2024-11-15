Astronaut Suni Williams addresses health rumors from space

Astronaut Suni Williams is putting health rumors to rest after photos of her during her mission aboard the International Space Station sparked concern.

Some viewers noted that Williams appeared underweight, but NASA has confirmed that astronauts undergo routine health checks while in space.

Williams, currently spending eight months aboard the ISS as part of the Starliner mission, explained that it's common for astronauts to experience changes in their appearance during extended space travel. She pointed out that fluid redistribution in the body can make their heads appear larger over time.

In response to rumors about her weight loss, Williams reassured the public, saying, "I’m actually right at the amount," referencing her health and fitness. She mentioned that while weight lifting isn’t part of her usual routine, it’s become a significant aspect of her exercise regimen aboard the station. "My thighs are a little bit bigger. My butt is a little bit bigger," Williams said, adding that squats are a key part of her workouts.

MORE STORIES:

NASA's long-duration missions, like the current one, are crucial for studying how space affects the human body. According to the Baylor College of Medicine's Center for Space Medicine, astronauts face challenges such as eye swelling, radiation exposure, and skin irritations due to microbial growth.

To monitor and address these concerns, astronauts are closely monitored by NASA’s medical team. The agency reports that all crew members on the ISS are currently in good health.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: