Apollo 11 Pilot Michael Collins honored at Kennedy Space Center

The third man of the moon landing died this week at 90 years old. Now, his life is being honored after a long-time battle with cancer.

A special ceremony was held outside of the heroes and legends exhibit, featuring the United States Astronauts Hall of Fame.

Collins was the command module pilot for the Apollo 11 mission to the moon. The mission was the spaceflight that first landed men on the lunar surface. He was also the first person to perform two spacewalks.

The director of Kennedy Space Center, Robert Cabana, discussed the life and legacy of Michael Collins Friday morning. His former colleague, Jon Mcbride says he was a great man.

"Once you got to know him, he was a tremendous individual and I enjoyed the one-on-one time. I had two or three, several one-on-one times with him in my life and I treasure each and every one of them," said Jon Mcbride, a space shuttle astronaut.