Presidential polls show rift among Hispanic voters in Florida

The Hispanic in Florida vote will be key come Tuesday as the demographic counts for nearly 20 percent of state's registered voters.

A new Mason-Dixon poll shows Joe Biden leading Donald Trump 48% t to 43% among Hispanic voters. Much support for President Trump comes from Cuan-Americans, with the majority residing in Miami-Dade County. However, the Puerto Rican population in Central Florida is cutting into their impact.

According to the Mason-Dixon Poll, among Hispanics in Central Florida, 53% support Biden, while 37% support Trump, and 8% are undecided.

Latino voters along the I-4 Corridor could be the deciding factor in the presidential election. As early voters head to the polls in Kissimmee, they’re greeted with signs in both English and Spanish. We talked to Osceola Supervisor of Elections Mary Jane Arrington about Hispanic voters.

"It's very important because they're 50%of our voters. We have a large Puerto Rican population," explained Mary Jane Arrington, Osceola Supervisor of Elections.



Abraham Lopez, with Latinos for Trump, said, "Hispanics right now are the majority minority -- number two in America -- and this is the first election in America that this has happened."

Lopez disagrees with the polling data.

Advertisement

"I think there’s a whole set of folks that are un-pollable, that are supporting Donald J. Trump. There’s this organic, grassroots movement to re-elect Donald Trump for President."

Biden supporter and Disney union member Lisbeth Concepcion said Hispanics in Central Florida lean towards Biden.

"There are Puerto Ricans that are strong supporters of Biden, especially those [Hurricane] Maria refugees. Most Puerto Ricans don’t forget the way they were treated. That’s why they’re mad at Trump, that’s why they’re leaning on Biden."

"I’m a Puerto Rican and I’m voting for Donald J. Trump," Lopez said.

While Lopez now supports President Trump, he added that it wasn’t always that way.

"I ran social media pages with thousands of hours dedicated to criticizing Donald J. Trump all throughout the 2016 cycle"

After Trump became the president, he said he changed his mind.

"So just like me, there are many Puerto Ricans that have come around and they’ve seen the results of this president’s mandate."

Concepcion isn’t changing her mind. She hopes people get out and vote. We asked her if voters might be intimidated to vote.

"Some of them yes, because this is their first time voting on a presidential election."

Issues important to Hispanics include the economy, education, healthcare, law and order, and immigration.

According to the Osceola County Supervisor of Elections Officee, 50% of voters have already cast their ballots.

⁩