As flooding recedes, some Florida homes are still only accessible by boat

As the water recedes, Sanford's waterfront is slowly starting to emerge. You can finally see the docks at the marina, driving on a makeshift road made of dirt and gravel to get there.

While most neighborhoods are getting back to normal, some are still trapped. "I would say maybe 50 percent of the people had to move out," said Robert Strader.

Strader, a 70-year-old retiree has been acting as the neighborhood's water taxi in a community on the St. Johns River.

The water is deeper than two feet in some areas, and some homes have had eight inches of flooding.

People still have to use water sparingly since wells and septic tanks have been damaged.

After about five rides on Thursday, Strader called it a night.

"I can’t do this at night with the alligators," Strader said, blaming a wildlife preserve next door. "We’ve got alligators, snakes, and leeches."

At Sanford's only hospital, water still fills part of the parking lot.

From a recent Harvard study, a warning that HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital could flood if another hurricane hits, though the hospital insists it's prepared to handle it.