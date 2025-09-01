Arrests at Pulse crosswalk spark free speech fight over chalk protests

The rainbow-colored crosswalk near the Pulse nightclub memorial has become the center of a protest — and multiple arrests — after demonstrators used chalk to leave messages on it.

What we know:

The rainbow-colored crosswalk at the Pulse nightclub memorial has become the site of ongoing demonstrations and arrests.

Since Friday, four people have been taken into custody for allegedly using chalk to mark the crosswalk. Three of them — Zane Aparicio, Donavon Short and Maryjane East — were arrested Sunday night and appeared before a judge Monday.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Authorities said the trio caused more than $1,500 in damage, the estimated cost to clean and repaint the crosswalk. Each faces a third-degree felony charge for defacing a traffic control device.

What we don't know:

The State Attorney’s Office has not yet said how it will proceed with the cases. Questions remain about whether prosecutors will pursue felony charges, downgrade them or dismiss them altogether. The long-term enforcement strategy by state troopers at the memorial site is also unclear.

The backstory:

The Pulse nightclub site has been a point of cultural and political tension since the 2016 mass shooting that killed 49 people. The rainbow crosswalk, painted as a tribute to the victims and the LGBTQ+ community, has since become a symbolic landmark in Orlando.

Recent protests began after demonstrators used chalk to decorate the crosswalk, challenging what they view as selective enforcement of state property laws.

Big picture view:

The arrests have reignited debate in Orlando over how public memorials are policed, and whether chalk art — temporary and easily washed away — should be treated as vandalism. Supporters of the protesters argue that law enforcement’s response is heavy-handed and designed to silence free expression, while state officials insist that any alteration to state-owned property is a violation of the law.

What they're saying:

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has said it will not tolerate any modification of the roadway and crosswalk.

"Vandalizing state property and/or disrupting traffic in any way is unsafe and illegal," the Florida Department of Transportation said in a statement. "These illegal actions will not be tolerated and will be fully enforced by law enforcement."

Defense attorney Blake Simons, who is representing the protesters, disputed the state’s valuation.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

"I would argue water-soluble chalk that washes away while you’re being arrested doesn’t amount to over $1,000 worth of damage," he said.

Protester Aidan Meallet framed the demonstrations as a fight for belonging.

"We need to make sure that this is a safe place to exist. And we need to figure out what our legacy is, because erasing chalk is pathetic."

What's next:

The State Attorney’s Office will decide how to move forward with the remaining cases.