Arrest made in murder of Casselberry teen from 2 years ago, police say

article

The Casselberry Police Department said that their investigators have arrested and charged a man for a murder that happened on New Year's Day two years ago.

They said that the murder occurred at Lake Hodge Park on Osceola Trail near S.R. 434 on New Year's Day 2018. The victim was 17-year-old Bryce Williams of Casselberry.

20-year-old Antwann Ricks has reportedly been arrested for the murder and charged with one count of felony homicide, one count of armed burglary to a conveyance and one count of assault with intent to commit a felony.

MORE NEWS: Teen arrested, lockdown lifted after bringing gun to Poinciana High School, deputies say

“My detectives have been diligently working this case for two years investigating numerous leads, and due to their hard work, we have developed probable cause to make an arrest and bring justice for Bryce’s family; however, more work remains to be done and the investigation continues,” Police Chief Larry Krant said.

Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest on this murder investigation and more.