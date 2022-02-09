Arrest made in Leesburg homicide investigation

article

The Leesburg Police Department, working in conjunction with the Ocala Police Department, has arrested a Marion County teenager in connection with a homicide investigation in Leesburg.

Mileik Janon Le’Shun Rose, 17, is charged with first-degree murder and other weapons-related offenses in the killing of Tyshaun Oneal Robinson, 28. Mileik was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the Marion County Jail.

Around 11 p.m. on Feb. 4, officers found Robinson lying in the roadway on Waitman Avenue, having suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Life-saving efforts were begun immediately, and Robinson was transported by ground to UF Health in Leesburg. He was later transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to the injuries.

Leesburg Police Department detectives are still investigating this case and requesting that anyone with information contact the Leesburg Police Department at 352-787-2121 or Central Florida Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

