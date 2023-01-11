Arrest made in hit-and-run death of Gainesville bicyclist, police say

article

Gainesville police officers have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run accident along South Main Street late last year.

Margaret Caitlin Walker, 29, turned herself in, police say, and was charged with DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in the death of a bicyclist on November 27, 2022.

Investigators said a pedestrian discovered the body of the victim the following morning, "as well as the badly damaged bicycle." Detectives said they determined that Walker was the driver of the vehicle suspected to be involved in the incident, a Volvo XC-90. It was found days after the accident and was impounded.

"With subpoenas and warrants, the case was solved through digital forensic investigation which provided geolocation data," the Gainesville Police Department said in a news release. "That information was used to confirm a number of establishments at which the suspect was drinking alcohol the night of the accident."

Walker was booked into the Alachua County Jail.