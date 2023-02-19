Suspect, 18, to be charged with murder in Temple University officer's shooting death, DA says

An 18-year-old suspect will be charged with murder in the tragic shooting that killed a Temple University police officer in the line of duty near the school's campus Saturday night, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Police say the officer was trying to intervene in a carjacking in the area of 18th Street and Montgomery Avenue in North Philadelphia when he was shot. He later died at Temple University Hospital.

The deceased officer has been named as Chris Fitzgerald by local authorities and Temple University. The husband and father had been with the university's police force since October 4, 2021.

The suspect, identified by authorities as 18-year-old Miles Pfeffer, was arrested on the 2300 block of Quarry Road in Bucks County around 7 a.m. Sunday.

Pfeffer was transported to Philadelphia Police headquarters where he is awaiting several charges, including murder of a law enforcement officer, robbery and carjacking, according to the DA's office.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by FOX 29, the suspect was seen in video surveillance firing a handgun at the officer after a foot pursuit and brief struggle.

When Officer Fitzgerald falls to the ground, the suspect "stands over him and fires several more shots into the face and head area."

Authorities say the suspect tried to steal the officer's gun and a vehicle after the deadly shooting.

He is reportedly heard saying, "Give me the keys, or I’ll kill you," before stealing a car and fleeing during video described in the affidavit.

The affidavit goes on to say that the suspect was later picked up by his mother at 29th Street and Ridge Avenue, and driven their home in Bucks County where he was taken into custody.

He was also reportedly identified by his brother, who the affidavit claims was with the Pfeffer when Officer Fitzgerald initially tried to stop him.

The 18-year-old suspect was placed under arrest using Fitzgerald's handcuffs, according to the Temple University Police Association.

Law enforcement sources tell FOX 29 that he is known to local law enforcement in Bucks. However, police say no charges have been filed against the suspect in Bucks County.

A growing memorial for the fallen officer has also been started by fellow officers and his Temple community on the 1700 block of West Montgomery Avenue.

Temple University mourned the loss of their brave officer in a statement Sunday afternoon:

"Officer Fitzgerald gave his life to selflessly serve and defend this community. The courage and bravery he displayed highlights the day-to-day sacrifice made by our Temple University Police Officers to keep our community safe. This loss leaves an enormous hole in all of our hearts. He was a father, a husband, a son, a colleague, and a friend."

The Temple University Police Association posted several photos paying tribute to Officer Fitzgerald, saying the community was "forever indebted" to their "forever hero."

A GoFundMe has also been created by the police association on behalf of Fitzgerald's family to gather donations.

Friends tell FOX 29's Chris O'Connell that his family are "pillars" of the Cobbs Creek community.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.