Arrest made in alleged beating of homeless person in Central Florida, police say

article

A man who police said beat a homeless person who was too weak to defend himself has been arrested.

Police said that on March 3, an investigation was launched after a homeless was beat by an unknown suspect. Officers discovered the incident after seeing a video of the attack. The homeless male is seen on the ground, not fighting back but yet, the suspect continues to attack him. The male victim went on to be sent to the hospital and was treated for broken ribs and a broken jaw, they said.

Police said that they eventually received an anonymous tip from an individual who recognized the suspect in the video. The suspect's identity was eventually revealed as 40-year-old John Michael Gray.

Then on Sunday, Gray was reportedly arrested.

Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest in Central Florida.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch FOX 35 News live