Arrest made in 2022 Orlando-area nightclub shootings that injured 6

A months-long investigation into shootings at two different Orange County nightclubs in 2022 has led to charges against a convicted felon, authorities said during a news conference on Tuesday.

On Oct. 29, 2022, at 2 a.m., Orange County sheriff's deputies responded to the Toxic Lounge at W. Sand Lake Rd. and S. Orange Blossom Trail in reference to a shooting call. Deputies discovered that six people had been shot by someone who was driving by in a car. One of the victims was a woman left gravely injured from a head wound.

After the shooting at Toxic Lounge, deputies were later called to the Euphoria hookah lounge, at Central Florida Pkwy. S. Orange Blossom Trail regarding another possible shooting. Deputies determined that shots were fired into the lounge but no one was injured.

After interviewing witnesses and following tips, detectives said they were able to connect the shootings to one person.

RELATED: 6 people shot in drive-by shooting at Orange County nightclub; gunman at large

During the news conference, Orange County Sheriff John Mina announced that Christian Burgos, 25, has been charged with six counts of attempted murder for allegedly shooting into the Toxic Lounge and an additional charge of shooting into an occupied dwelling for the alleged incident at the Euphoria hookah lounge.

In January, Burgos was arrested on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and is currently being held in the Seminole County Jail. Sheriff Mina said Burgos has a lengthy criminal history, including four felonies, and he is also wanted in a homicide out of Kissimmee stemming from a robbery attempt.

Christian Burgos [Credit: Seminole County Jail]

The sheriff said the nightclub shootings last October could have had very different outcomes.

"We could have had multiple killings at the Toxic Lounge," Sheriff Mina said. "It's extremely reckless, extremely dangerous."

In trying to explain the motive behind the shootings, detectives said that Burgos was connected to a rival nightclub that had been outbid by Toxic Lounge to host a popular rap artist. An after-party was to have been held at Euphoria.

"By other investigative means," Sheriff Mina said detectives were able to place Burgos at both shooting locations at the times of the alleged incidents. Additionally, detectives said they identified the weapon used in the shootings as an AR-15-style rifle.

Sheriff Mina expressed concern about the rise in gun violence, particularly at area nightclubs.

"We're constantly doing surveillance with unmarked vehicles at clubs where we know we've had issues before," he explained.

Mina was asked how detectives believed a convicted felon was able to acquire possession of an AR-15-style weapon.

"People who are convicted felons obviously aren't buying their firearms legally. Most of them get them through stealing them, whether that's in houses but mostly in unlocked vehicles," the sheriff said. "We have a number of firearms stolen each year because people left their vehicle unlocked or got complacent or lazy and left their firearm in their car overnight."







