Arrest made after man found dead at Central Florida RV resort

A suspect has been arrested in a death investigation in Lake County. Deputies with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Thousand Trails RV Resort in Clermont just after 2 p.m on Wednesday to discover a man who was deceased at 244 Jewelfish Road.

Authorities have offered few details in the case, including the manner of the victim's death. The identities of the suspect and the deceased were not immediately released. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.