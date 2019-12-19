'Armed and dangerous' suspect on the run after Florida police officer shot

A police officer was shot in Eustis, Florida early Thursday, and authorities continue to search for the suspect, or possible suspects.

The Eustis Police Department said they received a call around 12:15 p.m. that one of their officers had been injured, possibly by gunfire. The incident started moments earlier at a Winn-Dixie, on 1955 North State Road 19. Shots were reportedly fired near the grocery store and Eustis Police Captain Gary Winheim was in the vicinity and responded.

Authorities say Winheim encountered the suspect at a second location and was shot. Crews arrived to find Windheim in stable condition. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Several law enforcement officers, including a SWAT unit from the Lake County Sheriff's Office, are now searching a wooded area for the shooting suspect, identified as Jayson Colvin, according to a Eustis Police spokesman. They could not immediately confirm if another suspect was involved in the shooting incident.

"I would consider him armed and dangerous," said Eustis Police Department spokesman Officer Lauren Brown during an afternoon news conference. "If you see this individual in the area, please call us right away, so we can apprehend him."

Police are working multiple crime scenes. According to investigators, there are no injuries to any civilians or any other officer. Only Winheim has been injured.

"He was alert. He was talking. He’s fine,” Brown added.

Capt. Winheim has been with the department for at least 10 years.

A FOX 35 viewer Derek Hylands sent in photos to FOX 35 News of one of the crime scenes in Umatilla where there is a massive police presence.

"The area is between CR 44 and SR 19 and in between Eustis heading towards Dona Vista/Umatilla FL. A lot of police at least 20 cars Marked and unmarked!" wrote one Twitter user.

This is a developing story. FOX 35 News has a crew at the scene gathering details. Check back for updates.

