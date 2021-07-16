'Armed and dangerous': Search underway for Florida man suspected in shooting

article

The manhunt is on for a suspected gunman in Florida.

Levy County deputies are searching for 39-year-old Adam Scott of Williston. Deputies say Scott fired at them on Thursday and took off.

Deputies responded to the scene of the shooting at 291 NE Hwy 41 south of Williston in the Morristown area.

They say Scott fled on foot.

"Deputies are actively searching for him and are utilizing tracking dogs and a helicopter," the sheriff's office said. "Adam Scott was last seen wearing dark long pants and a gray T-shirt. He is 5' 11", 155 lbs with short red hair and blue eyes."

Deputies say he is considered armed and dangerous. They are asking the public to be cautious in the area and if they see Scott, call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.