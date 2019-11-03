Armed and dangerous murder suspect turns himself in

article

[UPDATE]

23-year-old Jarrod Deenah turned himself in to the Brevard County Jail on Sunday.

[ORIGINAL STORY]

Palm Bay Police are looking for a man who is wanted for second-degree murder.

They say that 23-year-old Jarrod Deenah shot and killed Ethan O'Neal on Friday.

Police believe that Deenah could be in the Orlando-area and is considered armed and dangerous.

Advertisement

He is reportedly about five-feet, five-inches tall and weighs about 240 pounds.

If you have information on where he is, please contact 911 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.