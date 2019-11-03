Armed and dangerous murder suspect turns himself in
article
ORLANDO, Fla. - [UPDATE]
23-year-old Jarrod Deenah turned himself in to the Brevard County Jail on Sunday.
[ORIGINAL STORY]
Palm Bay Police are looking for a man who is wanted for second-degree murder.
They say that 23-year-old Jarrod Deenah shot and killed Ethan O'Neal on Friday.
Police believe that Deenah could be in the Orlando-area and is considered armed and dangerous.
Advertisement
He is reportedly about five-feet, five-inches tall and weighs about 240 pounds.
If you have information on where he is, please contact 911 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.
This story was written in Orlando, Florida.