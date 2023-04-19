Arizona man arrested after baptizing himself naked in church fountain, court documents say

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

A man who was allegedly found by police naked after baptizing himself in the fountain of a Mesa church has been arrested.

According to court documents, officers on April 15 were called to the One Life Church, located near Gilbert Road and University Drive, after someone encountered a naked man in the baptism fountain. The man was told to leave the church, but instead, he grabbed a blanket and continued walking on the property.

Officers found the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Jeremiah Sykes, who said he was baptizing himself naked in the fountain.

Sykes was arrested.

After he was taken to a holding facility to be booked into jail, Sykes allegedly threw a sock at a detention officer and punched him in the head. The arresting officer tried to intervene and was also punched by Sykes, court documents said.

"The detention officer was transported to the hospital for immediate medical attention due to a laceration cut near his eyebrow," court documents read. "The initial arresting officer suffered a small laceration to his bottom lip."

Sykes was booked into jail and is accused of multiple charges, including criminal trespass, aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and indecent exposure. Police said he has a "history of assaultive behavior to domestic partner and law enforcement."

Area where the church is located: