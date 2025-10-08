Argentina–Puerto Rico soccer match moved from Chicago to Florida

The Brief Argentina’s match against Puerto Rico was moved from Chicago to Florida. Officials cited unrest tied to Chicago’s immigration crackdown. Messi and Argentina will now play both U.S. friendlies in South Florida.



A soccer match between Argentina and Puerto Rico, originally scheduled for next week in Chicago, has been moved to Florida because of the ongoing immigration crackdown in the city, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The friendly will now be played in Fort Lauderdale.

What we know:

A friendly soccer match between Argentina and Puerto Rico, originally set for Oct. 13 at Soldier Field in Chicago, has been relocated to Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

An Argentine Football Association official confirmed the change to The Associated Press, citing the ongoing immigration crackdown in Chicago as the reason for the move. The match will now take place at the home stadium of Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami CF.

What we don't know:

The official relocation announcement has not yet been made public, and details on how ticket holders will be accommodated remain unclear. It’s also uncertain whether the decision was influenced directly by safety concerns, local authorities’ recommendations, or logistical complications tied to the protests.

The backstory:

President Donald Trump’s administration has recently intensified immigration enforcement in Chicago, leading to more than 1,000 arrests.

The situation escalated when National Guard troops were deployed to manage widespread protests against the crackdown. Those tensions prompted event organizers to reconsider hosting large gatherings in the city.

What they're saying:

Argentina, the defending World Cup champion, continues its U.S. tour as part of preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup — which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Chicago Park District spokesman Luca Serra confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday, "The promoter made the decision this morning due to low ticket sales."

No official statement has been released by the promoter.