Are county curfews still in effect when Florida partially reopens on Monday?

On Thursday, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings discussed the state reopening plan laid out by Governor Ron DeSantis. Despite Florida getting ready to partially reopen on Monday, the Mayor said the county's curfew remains in place.

Currently, Orange County's curfew is from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly. While talking about businesses that will be allowed to open on Monday, Demings said they will most likely have to adjust their hours.

"I think that we can reasonably say that we should keep the nightly curfews in place."

Demings says he sees the governor's Phase 1 plan as, for the most part, "fairly sensible" but with a bit of ambiguity and requires clarification over the next few days.

According to Osceola County's website, no changes have been made in regard to the curfew. Residents are required to be indoors from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. until further notice.

"Only those required to go out for work, and essential personnel like medical and government workers, will be allowed to be out between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m."

In addition, all people working, living, visiting or doing business in Osceola County are required to wear face coverings (not face masks) while in public places until further notice.​

After being under a 'stay-at-home' order for a month, DeSantis announced on Wednesday that Florida will partially reopen on May 4.

Florida’s restaurants and retail stores will be allowed to reopen at 25% capacity, if the local government allows it.

His order will also allow hospitals and surgical centers statewide to restart nonessential, elective procedures — but only if they have sufficient medical supplies and agree to help nursing homes and assisted living facilities prevent and respond to coronavirus outbreaks. Parks, golf courses and other outdoor recreation areas already began reopening in some counties Wednesday.

“I am convinced we can take this step. We will be smart, we will be safe and we will do it step-by-step, but we should have hope,” DeSantis said. “We are resourceful, we are innovative, we can get this done. It is not going to happen overnight. If there was some magic where I could flip the switch, I would do it.”