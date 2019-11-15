Aquatica announces new water slide coming in 2020

article

Get ready for a new ride coming to Aquatica in 2020!

Aquatica Orlando announced on Friday that it will feature Florida's first-ever dueling water slide called 'Riptide Race.'

In a news release, park officials wrote, in part:

"Starting atop a 68-foot tower, riders will be able to grab a raft and take their mark in side-by-side racing lanes at top speeds. Each raft holds a team of two, so every rider will have a partner as they plunge toward a hopeful victory. Plus, Riptide Race rafts feature low walls to ensure full view of the competition. Dueling face-to-face, racers will navigate tight loops and accelerations through indoor and outdoor sections. It’s a marathon to the finish through nearly 650 feet of splashing slide!"

The news release went on to say the height requirement for the ride will be 42 inches.

No word on an exact opening date.

Visit Aquatica.com to learn more.

CHECK OUT A PREVIEW OF THE NEW SLIDE: