Appointment-based COVID testing at these Volusia health department locations

Free COVID-19 testing by appointment is happening by The Florida Department of Health in Volusia County.

People interested in getting tested do not need to have symptoms. Officials ask that minors be accompanied by a parent or guardian to provide consent for testing.

There are four current locations Volusia County offers to get tested:

1845 Holsonback Drive, Daytona Beach.

421 S. Keech Street, Daytona Beach.

717 W. Canal Street, New Smyrna Beach.

775 Harley Strickland Blvd., Orange City.

The Department of Health will be using the (PCR) swab for testing. People tested also will be offered a plain white face covering, while supplies last.

For those wanting to get tested, health officials ask participants to schedule their appointment by calling the location they want to be tested at. Appointments are scheduled through July 24.

Visit the Florida Department of Health COVID-19 webpage for general information on COVID-19. If you have questions, please call the Department’s COVID-19 Call Centers available 24/7 at 1-866-779-6121 or email COVID-19@flhealth.gov.