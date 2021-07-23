Appeals court reverses ruling, makes CDC cruise guidelines voluntary

article

The same court that sided with the CDC's guidelines for cruising is reversing course and now siding with the State of Florida, making the CDC's guidelines voluntary.

This week, the court ruled saying the CDC's cruise restrictions could be enforced.

But on Friday, the Eleventh Circuit Court changed its ruling, siding against the CDC's no-sail orders.

In a statement, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said, "I’m glad to see the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals reverse its prior decision and free the cruise lines from unlawful CDC mandates, which effectively mothballed the industry for more than a year. The importance of this case extends beyond the cruise industry. From here on out a federal bureau will be on thin legal and constitutional ice if and when it attempts to exercise such sweeping authority that is not explicitly delineated by law."

Following Friday's ruling by the Eleventh Circuit Court, the cruise industry will be able to resume operations immediately.