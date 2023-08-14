Florida police searching for suspect who entered middle school, set fire to entrance

Officials are looking for a suspect who entered a Central Florida middle school and ignited a fire at the entrance, causing property damage.

The Apopka Police Department said the incident happened shortly before 5 a.m. Monday at Kelly Park School on Jason Dwelley Parkway.

Police and the State Fire Marshal's Office are seeking the public's help in identifying the person of interest.

Officials shared a photo of the person of interest, who was seen wearing an MCM brand backpack, black shoes, black pants, a black shirt with red long-sleeve shirt underneath and a facial covering.

Photo: Apopka Police Department

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Apopka Police Department at APDCID@Apopka.net or anonymously through Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS or crimeline.org.

This is a developing story.