Apopka mayor defends police upon release of new body cam footage of tasing incident

The City of Apopka has released full body camera video stemming from a noise complaint incident last year that ended with a man being tased and beaten by police officers.

Apopka Mayor Bryan Nelson has defended his officers' actions, stating that the subject of an arrest, Jason Friend, was the first to strike an officer before they dragged him out of a vehicle in a residential area of the city.

Friend is suing the city, claiming his arrest was racially motivated and that the officers used excessive force when taking him into custody.

