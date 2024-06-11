A Florida city is looking for its next dog mayor: Meet the cute candidates

Your next mayor could be a… dog?

On Monday, the City of Apopka announced its second dog mayor election and voting is scheduled to be underway soon.

The first election was held last year and it raised nearly $20,000 in dollar donation votes for a handful of Central Florida animal rescue organizations. The winner – and incumbent candidate – was Asher with 5,600 votes!

Asher was elected as the Apopka's first-ever Honorary Dog Mayor in 2023. (Photo: Apopka Dog Mayor/Facebook)

This year, each pup will support a pet rescue center of their choice and the money raised during their campaign will go toward it.

It should be noted that Apopka will continue to have a human mayor, too! The next mayoral election in Apopka is set for 2026.



What does the dog mayor do?

Here's what the winning dog mayor will do, according to the Apopka Dog Mayor website:

Promote the Apopka community like attending events, concerts, parades and festivals

Advocate on behalf of all animals who call Apopka home

Support the city of Apopka Commissioners in their projects like ribbon cuttings and children's events

Meet the candidates for the 2024 Apopka Dog Mayor election

Dog name: Asher (2023 mayor seeking reelection)

Slogan: "Paws Working Hard For Apopka"

Breed: Border Collie

Supporting: Heartland Haven Foundation, Apopka

Asher (Photo: Apopka Dog Mayor)

Dog name: Hank

Slogan: "Be Someone's Hero: Adopt!"

Breed: Basset Hound

Supporting: Suncoast Basset Rescue

Hank (Photo: Apopka Dog Mayor)

Dog name: Walter

Slogan: "Unleashing Apopka's Pawtential"

Breed: Border Collie

Supporting: The C.A.R.E. Foundation

Walter (Photo: Apopka Dog Mayor)

Dog name: Joy

Slogan: "Furry Friends For a Happier Home"

Breed: Basset Hound

Supporting: All Hound Rescue of Florida

Joy (Photo: Apopka Dog Mayor)

How to vote

Early voting begins online on Saturday, and will continue through Election Day on Saturday, July 27.

Each vote costs a dollar. Every dollar will go toward each candidate's chosen animal rescue. Additionally, the money will also benefit the city's pet projects, like upgrading Doctors' Dog Park and making Apopka a more pet-friendly town.

But, you don't have to vote blindly…

Dog mayor candidates are hosting campaign kickoff parties

According to a social media post, each candidate is hosting a campaign kickoff party Saturday and everyone is invited. The campaign kickoff parties will allow you to meet and greet each dog, learn about the animal rescue they are supporting, and you get to ask them any pup-litical questions.

Hank and Joy's campaign kickoff party

When : Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Where: Doctors' Dog Park, 21 N Highland Ave.

Asher's campaign kickoff party

When : Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 5690 N Lake Pleasant Road

Walter's campaign kickoff party

When : Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Where: Canon Coffee, 74 W 2nd St.

Click here for more information about the Apopka Dog Mayor program.