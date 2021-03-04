Another piece of Orlando Bicycle Beltway completed

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and District 2 Commissioner Tony Ortiz marked the beginning of Florida Bike Month with the completion of the Airport Gap Trail Project.

The Airport Gap Trail Project closes the easternmost gap in the Orlando Bicycle Beltway. This new section features green trail crossings at the intersections, "aviation-themed" art deco bike racks, and the first use of the city’s new trail stamp, which will be featured on select future trails.

Once fully complete in 2024, the Orlando Bicycle Beltway, an 8.5-mile loop trail through and around the Central Business District, will connect the Orlando Urban Trail, Bumby Path, Cady Way Trail, Lake Underhill Path, and Gertrude’s Walk.

The Orlando Bicycle Beltway is one of many projects that further the city’s efforts to expand and enhance transportation options to connect and ensure equitable access to all residents, workers, and visitors.

Information provided by the City of Orlando.