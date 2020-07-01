'Another milestone': Westbound I-4 in Maitland to close for lane shift into final alignment, FDOT says

article

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) said that a mile and half of westbound Interstate 4 (I-4) will shift into its final alignment in Maitland this week as the I-4 Ultimate Project passes another milestone.

They said that as soon as Friday, July 3, motorists on westbound I-4 will drive on brand new lanes under the reconstructed Maitland Boulevard interchange. The shift will create about five miles of general use lanes in their final footprint from east of State Road 436 to west of Kennedy Boulevard.

To finish the shift, they said that westbound I-4 will be closed starting 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 2nd, until 5 a.m. on Friday, July 3rd. During this time, traffic will detour off I-4 in Altamonte Springs.

MORE NEWS: Over 6,500 new cases, 45 more deaths reported by Florida health officials

Advertisement

FDOT advises that motorists pay extra attention to signage as familiar routes may have changed.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.