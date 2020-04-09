Another Florida Congressman tests positive for coronavirus

article

Florida Congressman Neal Dunn has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced.

They stated Congressman Dunn was not feeling well on Monday evening and went to the emergency room out of an abundance of caution. He met CDC criteria for coronavirus and was tested.

He has reportedly since received notice that the results of the test were positive.

Thankfully, Congressman Dunn's office confirmed that he is feeling great and currently quarantining himself at home. While doing so, he is working on Phase IV of the Administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is reportedly expected that Congressman Dunn will recover soon.

"He reminds everyone that it is important for us all to stay home unless they are an 'essential employee' or need essential items from stores or pharmacies," his office stated. "Congressman Dunn emphasizes that we must continue to do what we can to target vulnerable places and populations to slow the spread of this disease. He is keenly interested in new and faster testing to help everyone understand their risks."

Previously, Florida Representative Mario Diaz-Balart became the first member of Congress to announce that he has tested positive for coronavirus

