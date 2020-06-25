Annual passholders can book their reservations to Disney World on Friday

article

Anxious Walt Disney World annual passholders can start booking their reservations to their favorite theme park starting this Friday, June 26.

Disney theme parks will begin its phased reopening on July 11 for Magic Kingdom Park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park followed by EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios on July 15.

Guests wanting to get in will have to use the new Disney Park Pass System for reservations by using a tool on Disneyworld.com. The resort announced that reservations are required in advance for admission to the parks in order to help control capacity.

Those with “regular” tickets can start making reservations on Sunday, June 28.

People with Disney hotel reservations were able to book their tickets on Monday. Many users reported some glitches with the system, which Disney says have been fixed. There were also many people who tried to book before it was their turn, which may have also caused some guests to receive errors.

There are a few things to keep in mind before you try to book your reservations: