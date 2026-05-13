Anna Kepner update: September jury trial date for stepbrother accused of killing teen girl

The Brief The federal trial for 16-year-old Timothy Hudson, who is accused of killing his stepsister aboard a Carnival cruise ship in 2025, has been rescheduled for September 8. Hudson previously pleaded not guilty to felony charges of first-degree murder and aggravated sexual abuse. The case centers on the death of Titusville student Anna Kepner, who officials determined died from asphyxiation while on vacation with her family.



A trial date for a Florida teen accused of killing his stepsister while on family vacation has been moved to September.

Timothy Hudson, 16, who is accused of killing Titusville cheerleader Anna Kepner in November 2025 while on a Carnival cruise, will have a criminal jury trial in four months, on Sept. 8.

Hudson's initial trial date was June 1. This new trial date comes after Hudson pleaded not guilty on April 22 and requested a jury trial.

Prosecutors argue against pre-trial release

What we know:

Prior to being charged as an adult, Hudson was released into the care of his uncle, court documents show. The documents detailed that Hudson, who is on pre-trial release, is allowed to leave the home in his uncle's custody and can't be alone with anyone younger than 18 years old. Timothy is also supervised under GPS monitoring.

The court also permitted Timothy to temporarily be released into his father's care from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. – who owns a landscaping business, court records show.

Now, a motion has been filed for a custody hearing, arguing that Hudson's order of release should be revoked. This motion comes after Hudson's case was transferred from juvenile court to adult court.

Court documents show that charges were formally filed against Hudson in February in juvenile court. The case was transferred to adult court on April 10, records state. Because the alleged crime occurred in international waters, the case falls under federal jurisdiction.

The motion hearing is set for May 22 at 1:30 p.m.

Read more: Who is Timothy Hudson? Florida teen charged with murder, assault of Anna Kepner on cruise ship

What is Timothy Hudson accused of?

Federal prosecutors say Timothy raped and killed his sister before her body was found under the bed of their shared room on the Carnival Horizon.

Who is Anna Kepner?

The backstory:

Anna Kepner, 18, died at 11:17 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 7, while the cruise ship she was on – Carnival's Horizon – was returning from international waters to PortMiami. Kepner – a senior at Temple Christian School in Titusville – was a guest onboard the ship along with her stepbrother, stepsister, stepmother, dad, brother and grandparents. She shared a room with her stepbrother, Timothy, and her half-brother, unsealed court records show.

Anna Kepner,18, died on a Carnival Horizon cruise on Nov. 7. The FBI is conducting an investigation into her death.

Read more: How did Anna Kepner die?

A medical examiner determined that Anna died from asphyxiation – or being deprived of oxygen. As of April 14, the Miami-Dade medical examiner continues to decline to release Anna Kepner's autopsy report – citing that records that contain active criminal intelligence information or active criminal investigative information are exempt from public disclosure.

Prosecutors allege that between November 6 and 7, 2025, Kepner's stepbrother sexually assaulted and intentionally killed his stepsister aboard the Carnival cruise ship. On March 10, Timothy was indicted by a grand jury as an adult on felony charges of first-degree murder and aggravated sexual abuse, unsealed court records show.

If convicted on both charges, the stepbrother would face a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $250,000 fine.