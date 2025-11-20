Anna Kepner remembered by family, friends weeks after cruise ship death: 'Heartbreaking'

The Brief Family and friends gathered in Titusville to celebrate the life of 18-year-old Anna Kepner, who was remembered for her bright and joyful personality. Her death aboard a cruise ship remains under investigation, with court filings indicating her 16-year-old stepbrother is considered a suspect. The medical examiner has not yet released an official cause of death.



Family and friends filled a Titusville church Thursday evening to honor the life of 18-year-old Anna Kepner.

Her death aboard a cruise ship nearly two weeks ago continues to raise painful questions.

What they're saying:

Mourners were asked to wear bright colors instead of black, with many choosing blue — a favorite of Kepner’s family — to reflect what they described as her vibrant, joyful spirit.

"It’s heartbreaking. It’s so sad. This shouldn’t be happening," one attendee said.

Loved ones remembered Kepner as outgoing and bubbly, someone who loved cheerleading and being on the water.

"It was just filled with love," said Jim Tew, whose nephew, Josh, once dated Kepner. He said his nephew struggled with the loss.

"She was the best that ever happened to me," Josh Tew recalled.

Kepner was on a cruise with her father, stepmother and stepbrother when she died on Nov. 7. While the FBI has not confirmed whether it is treating the case as a homicide, documents filed in an unrelated custody dispute indicate investigators consider her 16-year-old stepbrother a suspect.

The filings also say the teen is now living with a relative of his mother and that his mother has declined to testify in the custody case, citing fears of incriminating herself or her son.

What happened to Anna Kepner? How did she die?

Dig deeper:

Anna Kepner, 18, described as her family's "sunshine," died on Nov. 7 at 11:17 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 7, according to the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner.

Kepner – a senior at Temple Christian School in Titusville – was a guest onboard the ship.

The FBI, which is conducting the investigation into Kepner's death, has not released further information regarding how she died or if any charges were filed in connection to her death.

Anna Kepner, 18, died on a Carnival cruise ship on Nov. 8. Her death is being investigated by the FBI.

Fox News Digital, citing a law enforcement source, reported that authorities have recovered surveillance video from the cruise ship, which shows Kepner with a "suspect," and that the FBI is reviewing thousands of hours of surveillance video.

As of Nov. 20, a medical examiner had not determined her cause of death.

Who was Anna Kepner?

Nicknamed "Anna Bananna," Kepner is described as someone who filled the world with laughter, love, and light that reached everyone around her, her obituary said.

Born June 13, 2007, Kepner was fun, outgoing and bubbly. The cheerleader loved animals – particularly dolphins and butterflies – music – all expect heavy metal, her obituary said – and sports. She especially was a fan of the Georgia Bulldogs, who she dreamed of becoming a cheerleader for.

Timeline of events following Anna Kepner's death

Nov. 7 — Anna Kepner was found dead aboard Carnival Horizon cruise ship while out at sea.

Nov. 8 — Carnival Horizon returns to PortMiami.

Nov. 9 — Temple Christian School posts a tribute to Anna Kepner on Facebook.

Nov. 10 — Carnival cruise line confirmed a passenger died aboard its Horizon ship, forcing the ship to return to Miami. A memorial is held outside Temple Christian School. Anna Kepner's vehicle is decorated with flowers and balloons.

Nov. 11 — Anna Kepner's obituary was posted online.

Nov. 11 — FOX 35 talks with one of Anna's best friends, who remembered her as joyful.

Nov. 18 — Court filing indicates a potential FBI criminal investigation related to Anna Kepner's death.

Nov. 19 — FOX 35 talks with Anna's mom, who shared memories of her daughter and described her as a joyful, compassionate young woman.

Nov. 20 — Celebration of Life for Anna Kepner in Titusville.