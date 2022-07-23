Animal shelters at capacity in Central Florida: What you can do to help

Animal shelters across Central Florida have teamed up to plead with the community to adopt homeless animals as shelters face full-capacity during National Adoption Weekend.

Currently, Orange County Animal Services has over 600 animals in its care while Seminole County has 345 pets waiting to be re-homed. Osceola County Animal Services has a capacity of about 140 animals. However, according to Kim Stanton, the director of Osceola County Animal Services, they have been pushed beyond their maximum limit many times this summer.

"It’s been a challenging summer for us, and we fear we’re starting to sound like a broken record, repeating once again that we are near capacity and need community help," said Diane Summers, manager for Orange County Animal Services.

Orange County Animal Services reported that rising house costs in the county are the main contributing factor to why there has been so many homeless animals in shelters.

MORE NEWS: Massive 11-foot alligator in Florida lets out vicious roar while being wrangled

"We know we’re in a tough economic period, we’re seeing animals forced into homelessness daily as a result. For those in a position to help, we implore you to do so; there are multiple avenues to lend support and make an immediate difference in the lives of these animals," said Summers.

National Pet Adoption Weekend starts July 22 and ends July 24. If you cannot adopt, the shelters are asking for donations and for potential foster homes.

For more information on how to support shelters in your area, please visit the links below.