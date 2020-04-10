Amway Center being used as medical distribution center amid COVID-19 outbreak

article

The home of the Orlando Magic is now being used as a medical equipment distribution center.

At a news conference on Friday, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer made the announcement about the Amway Center.

He said in a news release, “We’ve partnered with AdventHealth and the Orlando Magic to transform the Amway Center into a hub for healthcare equipment and supplies that the hospital system will use to distribute needed supplies to its 50 hospitals across our region and in seven others states across the country. We are proud to have partners, like Advent Health and the Orlando Magic, who are helping now and preparing for future needs as we continue to respond to the impacts of COVID-19. As a city, we are happy to help in this effort.”

Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins said in the same statement: “In on-going communication with AdventHealth and the City of Orlando it came to our attention the need for staging space for medical equipment and supplies. It is our honor to partner with the City of Orlando to provide assistance in the use of the Amway Center to meet AdventHealth’s and our community’s needs.”