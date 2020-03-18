Amid coronavirus pandemic, Phoenix bar offering free roll of toilet paper with deliveries

A bar in Phoenix has started delivery service, and it's offering free rolls of toilet paper to customers who place orders.

Thunderbird Lounge in the Melrose District is delivering beer, canned wine, some bottles of liquor and cigarettes, within a five-mile radius.

It set up to-go orders and deliveries.

The owner says he wanted to make sure his staff stay employed and can pay their bills during this time.

Customers get a free roll of toilet paper with delivery while supplies last.

“Figure we needed to do something light-hearted and fun, you know,” said Thunderbird Lounge owner Jeremiah Gratza.

“It’s a very somber situation a lot of people are in right now. You know, we’re just trying to make the best out of it, you know, any way we can,” he said.

Starting today, deliveries are being made from 2:00 p.m. to midnight.