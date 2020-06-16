Americans will suffer 5 sweaty, sleepless nights before turning on the AC for the summer, survey finds

article

Nearly half of Americans wouldn’t date someone who didn’t have the same thermostat etiquette as them, according to new research.

Thermostat etiquette is real, and according to a poll of 2,000 Americans, arguments over thermostats are serious enough that nearly one in four Americans have ended a friendship because of it.

The study, conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with Trane Residential, aimed to uncover just how serious Americans take temperature, and discovered the average American finds 69 degrees Fahrenheit to be the perfect indoor temperature.

But that doesn’t mean they're turning their ACs on immediately once it warms up — as results showed, it’s not an action they take lightly. As a testament to mankind’s hubris, 67 percent always think they can beat the heat just fine, but it’s never the case. According to the survey, Americans will torture themselves through five sleepless, sweaty, excruciating nights before finally turning on their AC.

MORE NEWS: Georgia woman gets new kidney after best friend started transplant chain

It’s a game for a lot of people. Fifty-five percent of respondents said they feel “defeated” when they finally have to turn their AC on. One in seven brave souls will put up with the summer heat until August before finally turning their AC on for the year.

With many holding out before turning their AC on, 35 percent mistakenly think that turning their AC all the way down will help cool their home faster.

Advertisement

“Most of the time people refrain from using their AC because they are trying to save money on energy costs. You shouldn’t have to compromise your comfort for cost savings,” said Trane air conditioning product expert Mark Woodruff.

“There are things you can proactively do — like make sure your system is maintained, use a smart thermostat to control when your system runs, and more — to help reduce your energy costs while still helping you feel comfortable in your home.”

MORE NEWS: 1 year after saving choking baby during traffic stop, SC deputy becomes her godfather

However, nearly one-third of Americans don’t think routine maintenance on their AC unit is necessary or important.

“Scheduling regular preventive maintenance is the best way to ensure peak performance," Woodruff explained. “Your system will last longer and run more efficiently if cared for properly."

The survey also delved into the idea of making small talk about the weather, and found that the average American will have to endure 1,095 boring small-talk conversations about the temperature every single year. Sixty-nine percent of respondents admit the weather is their go-to topic of conversation when it comes to small talk, suffering 14 grueling seconds of weather talk per conversation.

In fact, between checking the weather (an average of four times per day) and regurgitation the latest and anticipated forecasts during small talk, the average American spends 256 hours — more than 10 full days — worrying about or discussing the weather each year.

MORE NEWS: 'Can’t stop our love': 90-year-old couple shares emotional reunion after wife recovers from coronavirus

Oddly enough, the survey turned up one last interesting tidbit: Over one in 10 respondents didn't actually trust the weather information they receive.

Get updates on this story from FOXNews.com.