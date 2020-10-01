Amendment 5: Limitation on Homestead Assessments

AMENDMENT 5 SUMMARY “Proposing an amendment to the State Constitution, effective date January 1, 2021, to increase, from 2 years to 3 years, the period of time during which accrued Save-Our-Homes benefits may be transferred from a prior homestead to a new homestead.”

Amendment 5, which was placed on the ballot by the Florida Legislature, extends the window of time that Florida homeowners have to transfer a Save Our Homes tax benefit from two to three years when moving to a new residence.

Analysis by state officials shows that passage of the amendment will reduce local property tax receipts by $1.8 million beginning in Fiscal Year 2021-2022, increasing to $10.2 million by Fiscal Year 2025-2026.

The League of Women Voters opposes the amendment stating its position that “no tax sources or revenue should be specified, limited, exempted, or prohibited in the Constitution.”

READ FULL TEXT OF AMENDMENT 5 (PDF)