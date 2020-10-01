Amendment 5: Limitation on Homestead Assessments
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Amendment 5, which was placed on the ballot by the Florida Legislature, extends the window of time that Florida homeowners have to transfer a Save Our Homes tax benefit from two to three years when moving to a new residence.
Analysis by state officials shows that passage of the amendment will reduce local property tax receipts by $1.8 million beginning in Fiscal Year 2021-2022, increasing to $10.2 million by Fiscal Year 2025-2026.
The League of Women Voters opposes the amendment stating its position that “no tax sources or revenue should be specified, limited, exempted, or prohibited in the Constitution.”