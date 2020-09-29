Amendment 2: Raising Florida’s Minimum Wage

Under Amendment 2, Florida voters will decide whether to raise the minimum wage from $8.56 to $15 by 2026.

Amendment 2 raises the minimum wage to $10 per hour effective September 30 of next year. Each subsequent year, the minimum wage will increase by $1 per hour until the minimum wage reaches $15 per hour on September 30, 2026.

Moving forward, future minimum wage increases will be adjusted annually for inflation, beginning in 2027.

Florida is one of 25 states increasing the minimum wage for 2020.