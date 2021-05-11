Expand / Collapse search
Abducted twin baby boys found safe, police say

Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. - Police said infant twins abducted in Savannah have been found safe. 

An Amber Alert was issued for 6-week old twins boys Matteo and Lorenzo Tuesday afternoon, and police reported at 3:13 p.m. they were safe in the arms of officers. 

Police also have a suspect in custody, but police did not identify them. 

The babies were abducted after a shooting, police say. Officials say the shooting happened at a home on the 1500 block of NE 36th Street before 10:20 a.m. 

One woman, who has not been identified, was seriously injured and the boys were taken from the home. 

Police initially described the suspect as a Black woman in her 30s who is possibly named Kathleen. 

Police said she was traveling in a white sedan that is possibly a Kia Optima or Nissa Altima.

The Savannah Police Department plans to release more details on Tuesday.

