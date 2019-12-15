AMBER Alert issued for two children out of Jacksonville

article

A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for two children out of Jacksonville.

Officials say Braxton Williams, 6, was last seen wearing a red sweater with blue jeans.

They say Bri'ya Williams, 5, was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt with colorful writing on the front and black leggings.

The children were last seen in the area of West Beaver Street in Jacksonville.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the children is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

This story was written in Lake Mary, Florida.