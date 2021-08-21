Amber Alert issued for Tennessee girl last seen in Florida with older man

article

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 17-year-old girl from Tennessee who may be with an older man in Florida.

Authorities say Autumn Turner may be with Jacob Flournoy, who was last seen in the St. Augustine area. Autumn has been missing since Thursday. Jacob is listed as her abductor, according to FDLE.

She is 5-foot 7-inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. Autumn was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, dark pants and light-colored backpack. She has a tattoo of 3 butterflies on her ankle.

Jacob is 27-years-old, 5-foot 8-inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored T-shirt, red basketball shorts, and carrying a light-colored backpack. Jacob has a tattoo of the name ‘Paris’ on his forearm and the initials ‘JSF’ on his upper arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call Florida law enforcement or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-824-3463. You can also call 911l.

