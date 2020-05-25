Amazon begins hiring for Deltona fulfillment center

Need a job? Amazon is hiring for its massive distribution center in Deltona, and it's not even fished being built. The warehouse along the east Interstate 4 is slated to be a 1.4 million-square-foot complex.

Amazon said in a statement Monday that the project is expected to be completed later this year, with a goal of finishing before the holiday season. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant is wasting no time in filling some of the 150 jobs it's expected to create in Volusia county.

In 2019, Amazon pledged to create at least 500 jobs in Deltona by the end of 2023, and their statement Monday reiterated that fact. The average salary of the jobs is $15 plus benefits.

The jobs are listed on websites like LinkedIn and ZipRecruiter. Some jobs include packing and shipping, but most of the ones available right now are for HR or IT positions.

So far, Amazon has 13,500 fulltime jobs all across Florida since it first launched in the Sunshine state.

To learn more about working at an Amazon fulfillment center, visit www.amazondelivers.jobs.