Amazing photos show squirrel with pumpkin on its head

These squirrels are ready for Halloween!

A wildlife photographer captured some incredible images of two squirrels appearing to play with a carved pumpkin...with one even putting the jack-o-lantern on its head!

Geert Weggen is a Swedish photographer. According to SWNS, he was able to capture the images because he has fed the squirrels in the past.

"So like with Halloween, I can imagine them as dancing skeletons," he said in comments obtained by the news outlet.

Award-winning wildlife photographer Geert Weggen (corr) befriended the red squirrels in a woodland and is well known for his photo series.

"Most of the time, squirrels are thought of as nice and gentle and loving. But they can also be a little dark," Weggen continued. "They can be very aggressive. This Halloween is a spooky time for people so I thought it was fun to show a little bit of the more evil side of squirrels."

Weggen says he was able to snap the photos by luring the hungry squirrels with food.

"I know they're always searching for food, so I might hang a little bucket with seeds in the air. If I want them to pick up a pencil, I spread a little peanut butter on it."

According to Fox News, Weggen bought a home in the Swedish mountains 8 years ago. His photographs are apparently so good, he been accused of stuffing the squirrels, but he says they are real.

"I cannot tame a wild squirrel," he continued. "They do exactly what they want. I can wait a very long time for my shot."

